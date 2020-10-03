Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VYMI stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

