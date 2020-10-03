Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Down 10.3% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VONG stock opened at $221.49 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $240.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.38.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONG. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.