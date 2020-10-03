Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce sales of $161.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the lowest is $159.54 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $202.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $729.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.84 million to $730.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $717.22 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $736.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on VREX shares. ValuEngine raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Varex Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Varex Imaging by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $483.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

