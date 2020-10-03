Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Vector Group worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,596,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after buying an additional 7,092,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,726,000 after buying an additional 525,731 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,049,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 270,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 254,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Vector Group news, EVP Richard Lampen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $507,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 421,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,082.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $70,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,572.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NYSE VGR opened at $10.01 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

