Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Kansas City Life Insurance (NASDAQ:KCLI) Head-To-Head Review

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vericity and Kansas City Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -18.59% -11.26% -3.46% Kansas City Life Insurance 6.17% 3.91% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericity and Kansas City Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $135.30 million 1.14 -$19.32 million N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance $512.69 million 0.63 $24.43 million N/A N/A

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance beats Vericity on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities. It also provides dental, vision, group disability, accident, and health insurance products, as well as distributes variable products. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

