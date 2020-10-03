Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce sales of $317.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $318.70 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $170,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,952.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after buying an additional 409,072 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,877,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147,247 shares during the period. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,741,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $49.07 on Friday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

