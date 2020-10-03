Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.40

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.40 and traded as high as $27.50. Vertu Motors shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 506,087 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,767.70 ($2,309.81).

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

