Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Victoria Oil & Gas plc (LON:VOG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as low as $2.40. Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 397,770 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

About Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project located in Cameroon. It also supplies energy products, such as thermal gas, condensate, and gas for electricity generation to industrial customers through a 50 kilometers pipeline in Douala.

