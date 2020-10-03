Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $27.37.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

