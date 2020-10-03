VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLVLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th.

VOLVO AB/ADR stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.50. VOLVO AB/ADR has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.83.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

