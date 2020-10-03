W Resources (LON:WRES) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.11. W Resources shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 30,049,732 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.41. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

