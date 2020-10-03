Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

