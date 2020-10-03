Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 127,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Watford in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watford by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,583,000 after acquiring an additional 167,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Watford by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Watford in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Watford has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. The firm had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Watford will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

