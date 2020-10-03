Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce sales of $17.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.23 billion and the lowest is $16.94 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $22.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $71.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.31 billion to $73.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $71.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.36 billion to $73.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

