West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Shares Down 1.3%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.96 and last traded at $65.12. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

WSPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WSPOF)

