Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $180,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

