Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Update

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

WDC stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

