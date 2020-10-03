Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Position Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

