Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE WSR opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $270.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.