Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $324.58 million, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 131.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 497,934 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 112,513 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $2,798,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 489,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 74,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

