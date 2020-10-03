Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 11,600,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.31 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $496.09 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

