Woodstock Corp Cuts Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $1,505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $165.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $199.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.55.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.