Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.19.

NYSE:BA opened at $168.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $378.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.