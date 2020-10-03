Woodstock Corp Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $340,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 129,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $243.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.96 and a 200-day moving average of $247.19. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.69.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,393 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.