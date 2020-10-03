Woodstock Corp Sells 10,414 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

OXY stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.