Woodstock Corp Sells 4,334 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Shares of GE opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

