Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $181.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $218.98 on Thursday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,613 shares of company stock worth $78,926,696. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

