X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Up 12.1% in September

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 258,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

XFOR stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.45.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $46,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,642 shares of company stock worth $298,887. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

