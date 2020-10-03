Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XERS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

XERS stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,341,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 413,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 139,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

