YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Trading 16.5% Higher

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) shares traded up 16.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. 730 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUGVF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of YouGov to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of YouGov from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

YouGov Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

