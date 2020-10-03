Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce $10.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.59 million and the highest is $12.00 million. CryoPort posted sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year sales of $46.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.42 million to $55.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $177.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $227.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CryoPort from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 975,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CryoPort by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 811,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort in the second quarter worth approximately $11,392,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CryoPort by 46.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 319,407 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYRX opened at $45.20 on Friday. CryoPort has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

