Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.46 Million

Brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to announce sales of $77.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. HighPoint Resources posted sales of $121.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year sales of $297.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $328.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $252.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $273.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million.

HPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 942,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPR opened at $0.21 on Friday. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

