Zacks: Analysts Expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. American Water Works posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $150.47.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.