Zacks: Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post sales of $293.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $367.70 million and the lowest is $274.60 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $222.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $225,385.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,304 shares of company stock valued at $896,712 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.66. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

