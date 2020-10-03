Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce sales of $119.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.45 million. Novocure reported sales of $92.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year sales of $459.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $466.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $552.11 million, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $588.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Novocure from $89.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 942.00 and a beta of 1.59. Novocure has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $115.67.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,576,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,178,670 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Novocure by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Novocure by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Novocure by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

