Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to announce sales of $389.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.30 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $457.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

