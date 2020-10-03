Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.34 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) to announce sales of $389.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $375.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.30 million. Lamar Advertising reported sales of $457.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,528,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.