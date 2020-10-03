Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $30,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $200,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $6.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

