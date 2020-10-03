Zacks: Brokerages Expect TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report $93.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.71 million and the highest is $94.00 million. TC Pipelines reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year sales of $391.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.00 million to $392.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $380.34 million, with estimates ranging from $370.67 million to $390.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TC Pipelines.

Get TC Pipelines alerts:

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.83 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 70.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at about $94,841,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TC Pipelines by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after buying an additional 1,322,103 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,265,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in TC Pipelines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,053,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,898,000 after buying an additional 406,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TC Pipelines by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,046,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,566,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCP opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Pipelines (TCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.