Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Hold

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.03 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 92.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 55.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

