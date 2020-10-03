Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Hold

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of GNCA opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 3,151,260 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,090,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

