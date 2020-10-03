Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Buy

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

