Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €100.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.96 ($83.48).

Zalando stock opened at €80.28 ($94.45) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.72. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

