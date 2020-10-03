Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 786,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $258.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.53. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $295.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.88.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

