Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Shares Down 0.9%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70. 15,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 169,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zhongchao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91.

Zhongchao Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

