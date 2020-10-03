Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.67. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $560,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 74,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,552,158 shares of company stock worth $195,800,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

