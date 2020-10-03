Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $140.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZG. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zillow Group from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

ZG opened at $108.00 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

