Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

