$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.27. NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 23.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NS opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.44.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.