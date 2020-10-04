10,708 Shares in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GV opened at $4.35 on Friday. Goldfield Corp has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

