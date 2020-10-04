1,080 Shares in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Greif by 13.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Greif by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Greif by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of GEF opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.